Four friends plead not guilty to robbing Bangladeshi man

KUALA LUMPUR: Four friends pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of robbing a Bangladeshi man last month.

Two women, M. Nanthini, 26, and S. Lawannia, 28, and two men, J. Thaneshh, 23, and M. Alagendran, 40, were charged with robbery of RM400 in cash and a mobile phone, belonging to Ali Sayed, at the RHB Bank ATM in Brickfields, here, at 9.31 pm, on May 12.

They were charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum imprisonment of up to 20 years, and shall also be liable to whipping, upon conviction.

In the same court, Nanthini, Thaneshh, and Alagendran also pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery of a Hong Leong Bank ATM card, which caused a loss of RM2,000 to another Bangladeshi man, Nasimul Hasan Naim, at Public Bank, Medan Hujan Rahmat, Brickfields, at 11.20 pm, on May 19.

The charge was framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

The three also pleaded not guilty to the charge of impersonating police officers for the purpose of robbing the victim, at the same place, time and date, and they were charged under Section 170 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, Lawannia and her friend, Nur Hikmah Abu Bakar, 20, pleaded not guilty in the same court to the charge of conspiring to rob the same victim (Nasimul Hasan) at a similar place, date and time, and the two women were charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 109 the same law.

Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhidi allowed each accused a bail of RM5,000 in one surety for each charge, and fixed July 15 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Shakila Mohd Shariff appeared for the prosecution, while none of the accused were represented.