KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) Datuk Seri R. Ramanan today presented a donation of RM190,000 to 16 mosques and 300 asnaf at the Kota Damansara Mosque here today.

He said the assistance was a contribution from Bank Rakyat through the MADANI Community Outreach programme: Delivery of Ihya Ramadan Contributions to the needy around the Sungai Buloh Parliament.

“I am very happy today because I can be together with the asnaf children and the poor who attended. I salute Bank Rakyat for the implementation of programmes like this to help the less fortunate in conjunction with the upcoming month of Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Well done to Bank Rakyat and I hope that more initiatives like this can be done not only in the Sungai Buloh Parliament, but in other constituencies,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after interacting with the asnaf during the programme which was also attended by KUSKOP Deputy Secretary-General (Monitoring Policy) Noor Afifah Abdul Razak and Bank Rakyat Acting Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Shahril Mohd Shariff.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shahril said each mosque received a contribution of RM10,000 to organise activities during Ramadan and Syawal while each asnaf received RM100 cash.

“Programs like this will continue to be implemented by Bank Rakyat. This is not an annual event. In fact, if there is a need, Bank Rakyat will go to the field to implement corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes like this. Today’s handover is the result of CSR and zakat contributions to the recipients,“ he said.