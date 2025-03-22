KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has reminded all parties not to exploit the issue of the relocation of a temple at Jalan Masjid India here for personal or political gain.

He urged those not directly involved to allow space for the relevant parties to resolve the matter peacefully and to refrain from taking actions that go beyond the boundaries of the law.

Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, said the matter should be handled by the landowner, Jakel Group, in collaboration with the management of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), which is facilitating the relocation and the provision of an alternative site.

“There have been extensive discussions among them. Therefore, those of us on the outside should give them space to continue their negotiations, as requested by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The temple management had previously expressed their views and made requests regarding alternative locations. This matter has been and is being managed by DBKL and other parties to ensure harmony and prevent any misunderstandings, as Jakel also wishes for this process to proceed peacefully and smoothly,” he said.

He told this to reporters after attending an Iftar and Aidilfitri assistance distribution event for Lembah Pantai residents here today.

Fahmi also reminded all parties to avoid posting offensive comments on social media.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) are continuously monitoring the situation, and if anyone is found to have violated the law, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

Earlier, he presented Aidilfitri assistance to 30 family representatives attending the event.

Some 1,100 families received aid of RM150 per family from the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament’s office.

On Thursday, the media reported that discussions on the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple, which is situated on land owned by Jakel Group, were progressing harmoniously between the company, the temple management, and DBKL.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif was reported as saying that DBKL is acting as a facilitator to ensure the relocation process from private land to a new site is carried out smoothly.

