Heist at Kota Damansara mall jeweller

KUALA LUMPUR: A masked robber pulled off a jewellery shop heist at gunpoint inside a supermarket in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya near here this evening.

It is learnt that in the 5 pm incident, the man who was wearing a face mask and a hoodie, pointed a pistol at the employees of the shop before fleeing with jewellery in a car.

At the time of the hold-up, there was one customer and three employees inside the shop.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar confirmed the incident when contacted by Bernama.

He said a press release regarding the incident will be issued.