PETALING JAYA: Four 18-year-old individuals were nabbed in connection with a murder case after the victim’s body was discovered burned near Semenyih Dam, reportedly stemming from a RM7,000 debt.

Kajang district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, said the police received a report about a burning body at the location on June 23 at approximately 10am, according to Harian Metro.

“The motive for the incident was a debt issue, with the unemployed victim owing RM7,000 to the suspect,“ he was quoted as saying.

On July 11, four suspects were apprehended in Batu 14, Hulu Langat, following public information and police investigation.

The suspects were believed to be friends of the 28-year-old victim.

“The examination revealed that all those arrested tested positive for methamphetamine in the preliminary urine screening, with two of them have more than 20 prior criminal records,“ Naazron added.

Three suspects are set to be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code at the Kajang Court, while the fourth will serve as a prosecution witness.