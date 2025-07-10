Everton signs France U21 striker Thierno Barry for £27m

EVERTON have secured the signing of France under-21 striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal in a deal worth £27 million.

The 22-year-old has committed to a four-year contract with the Premier League club.

Barry, who began his career at Sochaux before spells at Beveren and FC Basel, impressed last season with 11 goals for Villarreal.

He was also part of the France squad that reached the semi-finals of the under-21 European Championship.

Speaking to EvertonTV, Barry expressed his excitement about joining the club. “For me, it is a dream to play in the Premier League.

I think I proved in my career so far that I can adapt,“ he said. The striker also praised Everton fans, calling them “crazy people... I like this!” - AFP