Free shuttle bus services for National Month launch on Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: Free shuttle bus services will be provided to visitors throughout the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 launch ceremony in Cyberjaya this Sunday.

The Information Department (JAPEN) shared via an infographic on Facebook that the buses will pick up passengers from two locations, Park & Ride and Parking Rekascape in Cyberjaya, and transport them to the event venue at Cyber Event Hall, Cyberjaya.

The shuttle buses will operate at 30-minute intervals, depending on traffic conditions, starting from 8 am to 5.30 pm.

Various events, performances and competitions will be held at the launch ceremony to strengthen the spirit of patriotism among the people through a community carnival format.

More information about programmes for the National Month is available on the www.merdeka360.my website and Merdeka360’s social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.