FUJIFILM delegation meets PM Anwar to discuss investment plans

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy visit from Hidetoshi Ilzawa, the Chief Executive Officer and President of FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation (FUJIFILM), along with his delegation.

In a Facebook post, Anwar shared that the meeting focused on potential investments and support FUJIFILM could offer to Malaysia’s healthcare sector, including healthcare services, training and medical records documentation.

“Today’s meeting and discussions are in line with the government’s focus on driving technological transformation, particularly within the public sector,” he said.

The prime minister said FUJIFILM is a leading company in diagnostic and imaging solutions innovation, addressing healthcare needs spanning prevention, diagnosis and treatment.