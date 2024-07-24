PETALING JAYA: The “Keretapi Go Go Go Carnival” in Segamat, Johor recently drew a crowd of 5,000, including Transport Minister Anthony Loke, in an event seen as a prelude to the upcoming extension of KTM’s Electric Train Service (ETS) to the town in October.
Organised by the Jementah assemblywoman’s office, the one-day carnival on July 21 saw a hive of activities, including antique cars and big bikes exhibition, cultural performances, lucky draw and food trucks.
Loke, who launched the carnival, also spent time mingling with participants and visitors as he walked from the Segamat train station to the venue, which is at the old part of the town, surrounding Jalan Awang.
In his launching address, Loke announced that the ETS service to Segamat is expected to commence early October.
This marks the first time the ETS service, which currently serves the Gemas - Padang Besar route, expand to Johor.
Once the Gemas-Johor Bahru double-tracking project is fully operational, it will run all the way to JB, providing a rail alternative for travellers.
In his speech, he said the government is looking into building a covered walkway from the station to the adjacent streets, which is in the old part of Segamat town, that houses many tourist attractions, including historical buildings.
The DAP secretary-general also congratulated Jementah assemblywoman Ng Kor Sim for organising the event that would help raise awareness about the upcoming ETS service and help stimulate the local economy.
Meanwhile, Ng expressed optimism that once the ETS starts operating, it would make the town more accessible and this would boost tourism in Segamat.
“In my election manifesto, I had promised to build up tourism in Segamat and the ETS service can help me achieve that,“ she said, adding that the sector can create jobs for locals, generate revenue and stem the brain drain from the town.
She said during the one-day “Keretapi Go Go Go Carnival”, traders had generated RM25,000 in revenue and expressed confidence that economic activities would pick up significantly with higher tourist arrivals.
Ng also called on the private sector to work together with the government to take advantage of the expected tourism boom once the ETS service to Segamat becomes available.
She said she’d also meet with Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) chief executive officer Datuk Azhar Ahmad who was present during the event to discuss possible upgrading work for the Segamat train station to enhance passenger comfort.
Also present at the carnival launching were Federal Territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, deputy minister for Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong, Members of Parliament Pang Hock Liong (Labis), Wong Shu Qi (Kluang) and Assemblymen, Andrew Chen Kah Eng (Stulang), Gan Peck Cheng (Penggaram), Chew Chong Sin (Mengkibol) and Liow Cai Tung (Johor Jaya).