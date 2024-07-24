PETALING JAYA: The “Keretapi Go Go Go Carnival” in Segamat, Johor recently drew a crowd of 5,000, including Transport Minister Anthony Loke, in an event seen as a prelude to the upcoming extension of KTM’s Electric Train Service (ETS) to the town in October.

Organised by the Jementah assemblywoman’s office, the one-day carnival on July 21 saw a hive of activities, including antique cars and big bikes exhibition, cultural performances, lucky draw and food trucks.

Loke, who launched the carnival, also spent time mingling with participants and visitors as he walked from the Segamat train station to the venue, which is at the old part of the town, surrounding Jalan Awang.

In his launching address, Loke announced that the ETS service to Segamat is expected to commence early October.

This marks the first time the ETS service, which currently serves the Gemas - Padang Besar route, expand to Johor.

Once the Gemas-Johor Bahru double-tracking project is fully operational, it will run all the way to JB, providing a rail alternative for travellers.

In his speech, he said the government is looking into building a covered walkway from the station to the adjacent streets, which is in the old part of Segamat town, that houses many tourist attractions, including historical buildings.

The DAP secretary-general also congratulated Jementah assemblywoman Ng Kor Sim for organising the event that would help raise awareness about the upcoming ETS service and help stimulate the local economy.