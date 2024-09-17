GISBH case: King decrees PDRM to conduct comprehensive probe

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has decreed the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to conduct an immediate and comprehensive investigation related to the alleged criminal misconduct and child exploitation linked to the Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH) charity homes.

The King took the matter seriously after numerous news were reported and published related to the case.

“I want a comprehensive investigation to be carried out and immediate action to the taken,” Sultan Ibrahim told the Royal Press Office as posted on His Majesty’s official Facebook page today.

The King also said that matters related to the faith of Muslims should be preserved at all times and should not be taken lightly.

“All parties are reminded not to issue any extreme statements or remarks related to religious issues because they are very sensitive and must be handled with care,” His Majesty said.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told a press conference that health screening results for 392 children rescued from charity homes linked to GISBH during Ops Global have uncovered signs of both physical and emotional abuse among the victims.

There are also elements of child labour and exploitation, with those under 18 being forced to work by selling goods, he said.