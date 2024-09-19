GISBH CEO, wife and son of former Al-Arqam leader among 19 individuals arrested by police

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has confirmed the arrest of the Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings’s (GISBH) CEO, his wife, and several company leaders, including the son of a former founder of Al-Arqam, during an Op Global operation early this morning.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, said that the coordinated operation with the D8 Division of Bukit Aman and the Special Integrated Investigation Team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) D14 of Bukit Aman was conducted simultaneously at four residential units in Tower A, Berjaya Times Square, Jalan Imbi, Bukit Bintang, at 5.40 am.

“As a result, 19 individuals, including 12 men and seven women aged between 25 and 65, were detained,“ he said when contacted today.

He added that initial questioning and documentation processes are ongoing, with remand applications to be filed at the Shah Alam Magistrate Court later today.

Yesterday, police arrested five men, including the son of GISBH’s CEO, and seized two recreational motorhomes bearing the company’s logo, while they were attempting to flee toward Thailand at Bukit Kayu Hitam.

Meanwhile, Razarudin confirmed that the Shah Alam Magistrates Court in Selangor issued a seven-day remand order today for all five men, aged between 30 and 41.

Last week, the Bukit Aman CID raided 20 charitable homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISB Holdings, rescuing 402 children and teenagers—201 boys and 201 girls—aged between one and 17 years old.

Razarudin, previously revealed that health screenings conducted on 392 children rescued from the homes found evidence of physical and emotional abuse. The children were also suspected of being exploited for labour by being forced to sell goods.

Two days ago, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, decreed that PDRM conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged criminal misconduct and child abuse issues linked to GISBH.