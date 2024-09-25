GISBH: JAIS orders eight private Islamic religious schools to close

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has ordered eight private Islamic religious schools identified as having connections with GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) to close.

The eight premises are Sekolah Menengah (SM) Islam Global Ikhwan (Banat), Sekolah Rendah Islam (SRI) Yaqutul Fuad and SRI Integrasi Bustanul Ikhwani in Rawang, SRI Integrasi Qurratul Ain and Maahad Tahfiz Wal Ulum Al Ghazaly in Sepang, SRI Miftahul Hikmah in Klang, SM Islam Zadut Taqwa 2in Puchong and SM Islam Zadut Taqwa 1 in Shah Alam.

Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said in a statement today the closure order was issued after inspections and investigations found that all premises violated the provisions under the Control of Islamic Religious Schools Enactment 1988 (EPSAI 1988).

“Based on the information received regarding the premises and charity homes in Selangor linked to GISBH, only eight premises used by GISBH or its network have been registered as private Islamic religious schools under EPSAI 1988,” he said, adding that the registration of Islamic schools that are still operating will also be revoked under the same enactment.

Abdul Aziz said investigation papers against individuals involved with GISBH and its network are being prepared for offences related to Islam under the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Selangor) 1995 and the Administration of the Religion of Islam Enactment (State of Selangor) 2003, before being submitted to the Chief Syariah Prosecutor for further action.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz said MAIS would assist the Social Welfare Department (JKM) in rehabilitating children rescued from charity homes and placed in JKM-controlled homes.

He said MAIS would also take over the management of Masjid Cahaya Iman and close Musolla Ikhwan at the GISBH Complex, both located in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, pending investigations against the company.

“MAIS has also established a special committee consisting of MAIS, JAIS, the Selangor State Mufti Department, police, JKM, and relevant agencies to coordinate actions against GISBH and its network,” he added.