38 arrested including students at Subang Jaya private party

SUBANG JAYA: Police arrested 38 individuals, including private college students and foreigners, during a raid at a luxury residence in Subang Jaya just after midnight.

The operation led to the seizure of 6.5 grams of cannabis and 1.7 grams of ketamine.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed those detained were aged between 18 and 27, with 13 being foreigners.

Four individuals, aged 21 to 25, are suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

“Twelve suspects, including nine locals and three foreigners, tested positive for drugs,” Wan Azlan said in a statement. These individuals were held for further investigation, while the rest were released.

The raid highlights ongoing efforts by authorities to curb illegal drug activities, particularly among young adults.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of drug distribution at the event. - Bernama