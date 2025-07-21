Unapproved cosmetic products seized in Kuala Lumpur raids

KUALA LUMPUR: Various cosmetic products and food supplements lacking approval from the Ministry of Health (MOH) were seized during raids on two premises in Segambut.

The items, intended for online sale via social media platforms, were discovered in an operation led by Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA).

Director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim stated that the first raid resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man, believed to be the premises owner, along with two foreign women aged between 28 and 30.

Authorities confiscated 1,972 boxes and 2,551 bottles of unapproved products.

“The suspect then led enforcement officers to another location, where an additional 180 boxes and 895 bottles of non-compliant items were seized. The total estimated value of the confiscated goods is RM185,515,“ Azmi said in a statement.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with MOH and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officers.

Investigations are ongoing under Regulations 18A and 7(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

Azmi also revealed broader enforcement efforts, noting that from January to July 16, police conducted 167 raids, arresting 300 individuals for offences including smuggling, illegal trade of controlled goods, and wildlife trafficking.

The total seizure value during this period exceeded RM541 million.

“We will continue to strengthen intelligence and operations to curb such illegal activities, ensuring public safety and welfare,“ he added. - Bernama