Police seize RM400k contraband cigarettes and liquor in Kulim raid

KULIM: Police seized contraband cigarettes and liquor worth over RM400,000, along with a Ball Python snake, during a raid on a grocery shop in Kulim, Kedah last Thursday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said the operation was conducted by the Wildlife Crime Bureau and Special Intelligence Investigation team at 11 am.

A 35-year-old local man, believed to be the shop owner, was arrested.

“The items seized included 118,520 sticks of untaxed cigarettes, 333 bottles and cans of alcoholic beverages, one Ball Python snake, 62 cylinders of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and RM35,000 in cash.

The total value of the seizure is estimated at RM416,668,“ Azmi said in a statement.

The suspect is being investigated under multiple laws, including the Customs Act 1967, Minor Offences Act 1955, Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, and Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama