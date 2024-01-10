GISBH: KPT will only take any action after receiving full report - Zambry

SHAH ALAM: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said any need or action at the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) level in relation to the GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) issue will be taken after receiving a full report from the special team investigating the case.

He said so far the ministry has not received a complete report on whether lecturers or students at the public university level are involved in or linked with this issue.

“However, the most important thing is that the situation is now being dealt with by the authorities through a ‘task force’ that has been formed,” he said after officiating the National Academia Month 2024 at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here today.

“So let the comments about these people be done through the ‘task force’ and if there is a need for KPT’s involvement, then we will channel help if needed.”

In early September, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) launched Op Global, conducting raids on charity homes, connected to GISBH throughout Peninsula Malaysia, suspected of child exploitation and religious activities misconduct.

In the raids, 572 victims were successfully rescued, and 359 GISBH followers including top management were arrested.