GISBH: MCMC to remove content from social media if there’s police instruction - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will remove content related to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), including viral songs from social media platforms if instructed by the police.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he has also asked MCMC to review and monitor content related to the group on social media.

“There are various music video clips from different groups that have become earworms. There’s a rock version (of the songs) and many other styles,“ he said at today’s post-Cabinet meeting media conference.

Fahmi, also the Unity Government spokesperson, said the Cabinet was informed that GISBH had changed entities several times, allegedly to disguise their activities.

“Therefore, it cannot be denied that social media plays a role in efforts to curb activities such as those carried out by GISBH,“ he said.

The Perlis State Fatwa Committee recently declared that the teachings of GISBH contain deviant elements, particularly in their spiritual beliefs and a continuation of the Al-Arqam teachings, which have been declared deviant.

Police conducted raids since Sept 11 under Op Global and rescued 572 children and teenagers believed to be victims of the company’s exploitation.

During phase four of the operation on Saturday, police confiscated various books, documents, and images allegedly related to the teachings of Al-Arqam and GISBH.