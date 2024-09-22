GISBH: Melaka Syariah Court allows bail bond for Al-Arqam founder’s three sons

MELAKA: The Syariah High Court here today granted the bail bond application by the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) for Al-Arqam founder Ashaari Muhammad’s three sons, who were arrested during Op Global in the state yesterday.

Melaka Syariah High Court Judge Mohd Yunus Mohamad Zin ordered the three men, aged 38, 42, and 45, to pay bail of RM1,000 each, with one surety.

The court made the ruling after allowing an application submitted by JAIM to complete the investigation under Section 63 of the Syariah Offences Enactment (Melaka) 1991 for insulting Islam.

Under this section, offenders may face a fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to 36 months, or both, upon conviction.

Yesterday, 11 individuals - three men and eight women, aged 18 to 45 - were arrested on suspicion of continuing to practise the teachings of Al-Arqam, a cult movement declared deviant by the National Fatwa Council in 1994.

They were arrested during Op Global raids conducted at 19 premises linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) throughout the state.