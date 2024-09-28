GISBH’s RM325 million empire finally uncovered

PETALING JAYA: Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH), the center behind serious child abuse allegations, operates an extensive network of 415 business outlets across 20 countries and boasts assets valued at RM325 million.

Founded in 2010 from the remnants of the now-defunct Al-Arqam, GISBH rebranded through Rufaqa Corp and has since built a diverse portfolio that includes trading, manufacturing, agribusiness, education and biotechnology.

According to its now-detained executive chairman and CEO Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd, the organisation has 5346 employees across 25 subsidiaries, generating an annual turnover of RM187 million, the Malay Mail reported.

According to the English language portal, some of GISBH’s key assets include:

A desert oasis in Saudi Arabia

In 2023, GISBH invested over 6.5 million riyals (approximately RM7.7 million) to develop Wadi Berkat Syarikat Global Ikhwan Hudaibiyah, a three-acre (1.2ha) agrotourism resort situated in the historic Hudaibiyah valley near the holy city of Mecca.

This facility caters to pilgrims with accommodation and sports activities.

Since its opening, Wadi Berkat Hudaibiyah has attracted over 200,000 visitors, though recent checks indicated it is currently “temporarily closed” and its social media presence appears inactive.

Real estate ventures in Australia

GISBH made its first real estate acquisition in Australia in December 2016, purchasing 44.5ha in Wyong Creek, New South Wales.

The company envisioned developing this land into an eco-tourism destination and for livestock farming.

Additionally, GISBH owns several staff quarters and business premises in Western and Eastern Australia, with a significant estate of 48.56ha in Perth as of August 2024.

Investments in Sarajevo, Bosnia Herzegovina

GISBH has established a strong foothold in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the acquisition of a hotel in Sarajevo.

The company was recognised with the Award for Remarkable Contribution to the Global Halal Industry at the Sarajevo Halal Fair in 2019.

In 2021, Nasiruddin revealed plans to develop an 11-acre (4.4ha) plot worth RM500,000 in the Praca district, potentially for poultry farming, situated near a villa owned by GISBH.

Restaurant chains across the globe

According to the report, GISBH operates a diverse array of 12 restaurant chains domestically and internationally.

These include:

Ikhwan Delights in Sungai Penchala

GH Corner restaurants in Jakarta and Cairo

Nur Muhammad Cafe in Sydney

Nur Malaysia outlets in Makkah, Dubai, Paris, London, Amman, and Tashkent

Love & Care Restaurant in Bangkok and Mihrimah Restaurant in Singapore

While the Mihrimah Restaurant in Singapore clarified that GISBH acts solely as a business consultant with no direct involvement, reports indicate that operations in the UK continue normally despite the ongoing scrutiny.

GISBH has also partnered with Saudi conglomerate Alamoudi Beverage to produce export-quality Ikhwan brand fresh beverages in Mecca.

Expanding influence in Southeast Asia

Recently, GISBH has extended its reach into Southeast Asia, establishing a presence in the Philippines and Thailand through local Muslim leaders.

In August 2023, the company opened a Nur Malaysia café in Marawi City, Philippines, and initiated a vegetable planting program alongside a halal chicken slaughterhouse.

In Thailand, GISBH launched the Ikhwan Healthy Chicken Project, aiming for operations across all five southern provinces.

Nasiruddin noted that the organisation maintains strong ties with a former Thai deputy prime minister and engages in chicken farming on his property.