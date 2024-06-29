Glyken to sell premium bird’s nest products worth RM25m a year - Chang

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Edible bird’s nest-based product manufacturer Glyken International Bhd, via its newly launched biotechnology (biotech) centre, is expected to produce a variety of premium products with a target sales value of RM25 million per year.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said the 29,220 square foot centre with state-of-the-art facilities located in the SLIC Industrial Zone here was successfully developed as a result of the support from the Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation (Bioeconomy Corporation), which is an agency under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

“Johor, especially Iskandar Puteri, is certainly suitable as a centre for the establishment of integrated biotech facilities, and I understand that Glyken’s edible bird’s nest-based products are in high demand from foreign countries such as Singapore, China, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

“With the development of advanced infrastructure in addition to an active research and development ecosystem as well as a strategic location near Singapore and the main port, Johor will certainly be one of the main contributors to the country’s edible bird’s nest industry,” he said when officiating the Glyken’s facility here today.

Also present were Bioeconomy Corporation chairman Datuk Lee Boon Chye and Glyken chief executive officer Eric Shak.

Chang said that via the RM6.6 million integrated centre completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, Glyken will be able to carry out continuous research, integrating Industrial Revolution 4.0 technology with biotech applications in the manufacturing process.

He said Glyken is also able to produce at least 10 types of bird’s nest-based products such as raw bird’s nest, glyconanoprotein peptide extract, bird’s nest botanical drinks, longan and ginseng, as well as coffee, matcha, mocha and tea drinks.

“Glyken’s commitment will support the growth of the country’s edible bird’s nest industry with the export market target of 350,000 kilogrammes worth RM2.8 billion by 2030,” said Chang.

Meanwhile, Lee told Bernama that through the quick-response (QR) code-based marketing platform launched today, Bioeconomy Corporation is confident that the product will reach up to 500,000 users this year.

He said this would encourage more biotech entrepreneurs to promote their products using digital platforms, including other small bird’s nest entrepreneurs.

“Moreover, Glyken’s success through collaboration with government agencies will help stimulate the country’s economic growth, including providing job opportunities that will make Malaysia a developed and high-tech country by 2030,” said Lee.

Additionally, Shak said the support from MOSTI and Bioeconomy Corporation played an important role in Glyken’s growth, especially in product development through various local and international platforms, further leading the country’s bird’s nest industry towards a “deep-tech” approach.