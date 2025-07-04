Pregnant woman and husband jailed for robbery and theft in Melaka

MELAKA: A pregnant woman and her husband have been sentenced to prison for multiple crimes, including robbery and theft, in separate court proceedings in Melaka. Jasila Jamaruddin, 31, who is five months pregnant, received a three-year jail term for robbery, while her husband, Muhammad Alif Aiman Zaini, 24, was sentenced to one year for handling stolen goods.

At the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court, Judge Haderiah Siri handed down Jasila’s sentence after she admitted to robbing a 42-year-old woman of a gold bracelet worth RM12,000 in Bandar Baru Sungai Udang on May 28. The court ordered her imprisonment to begin from her arrest date on June 10.

In a related case, the couple pleaded guilty to disposing of the stolen bracelet at a pawn shop in Hulu Langat on the same day. Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah sentenced both to one year in prison.

Additionally, the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court sentenced the pair to five months’ jail for stealing household items, including an LED TV and blankets, from their rented apartment in Kota Laksamana on April 26.

The couple, who were unrepresented, faced charges under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a dwelling. Deputy public prosecutors Wardah Ishhar and Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim handled the prosecution. - Bernama