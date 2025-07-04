SIX contingents are set to participate in the Borneo Games 2025, which will be held from Sept 24 to 28 at the Petra Jaya Sports Complex here.

Sarawak Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said the contingents involved are Brunei, Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan, and Indonesia’s East and West Kalimantan provinces.

He said eight sports will be contested during the event – badminton, lawn bowls, athletics, archery, swimming, tug of war, blowpipe, and golf.

“As of now, 124 gold medals are expected to be contested. However, the number may increase following requests to add more gold medal events in the blowpipe competition,“ he told a press conference here today.

An estimated 5,000 participants are expected to attend, including athletes, coaches, team managers, referees, technical officials, secretariat staff, media, volunteers, and representatives from relevant agencies.

The Borneo Games was first held in 1995, with the most recent edition taking place in 2013 in Labuan.