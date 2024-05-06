PUTRAJAYA: The government will assert its firm stance to uphold the nation’s policies with social media platform provider X (formerly Twitter) which has reportedly changed its terms to allow users to post pornographic content.

Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Unity Government’s spokesperson, said such actions clearly violate Malaysian laws and were unacceptable.

“We will extend the government’s firm stance, our national policy, to X.”

“I believe (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission [MCMC] chief operating officer) Datuk Mohd Ali (Hanafiah Mohd Yunus) will ensure that all platforms, not just X, understand that certain activities, such as online gambling, dissemination of pornographic materials, and other prohibited content as per our national laws, are not tolerated on these platforms, including those happening on X,” he told a post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

It was reported that X has officially sanctioned the uploading of adult content with certain conditions.

The recent policy update not only permits users to upload explicit content but also sanctions its distribution and use, provided it receives consent from the involved parties.

As per the policy, exposure to graphic adult content will be restricted to minors and consenting adults who opt to view it.

On claims that Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching instructed MCMC to block a Facebook user’s uploads, Fahmi clarified that such allegations were unfounded.

“The Deputy Minister did not issue any directives; she was falsely accused,” he said.

Fahmi said the responsibility to remove uploaded content rests with the platform provider and not on government orders.

“The Deputy Minister (Teo) and I have extensively discussed and addressed issues in Parliament, where not all requests from the MCMC are adhered to by these platforms. The compliance rate might hover around 50 per cent, indicating that not all requested content is removed.

“This implies that platforms operate with their own procedures, independent of MCMC directives. However, they do cooperate with the MCMC as a regulatory body to investigate complaints,” Fahmi said.

He said the majority of removed content across social media platforms, exceeding 70 per cent, pertains to scams or online gambling.

Fahmi said anyone, including the public, can file complaints with the MCMC regarding objectionable content on social media platforms.

“Complaints can be lodged by anyone, not solely by ministers or officials.

“The decision to remove content ultimately lies with the platform. If violations are identified, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.