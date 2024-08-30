Gov’t prioritises ecosystem, supply chain in implementing public projects - PM Anwar

PARIT BUNTAR: The government has made two key considerations in the implementation of projects aimed at meeting the needs of the people, particularly those related to the ecosystem and supply chain, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Citing the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) as an example, he said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) have been directed to ensure these considerations are properly coordinated.

The prime minister added that once these considerations are aligned, the process of approving public facilities will be streamlined, resulting in more reasonable costs.

“I have asked for this (coordination) to be expedited. We are asking for a new highway network to provide access to this area, which has been approved with additional provisions for KIGIP project requirements. The Federal government will take responsibility for this, while the state government and of course, the company will handle the rest.

“This project is different from others as the funds are largely managed by the private sector,“ he said when officiating at the KIGIP groundbreaking ceremony near here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang.

The prime minister said a comprehensive community ecosystem must include educational development, specifically, highlighting the need to prioritise local youth from Kerian and surrounding areas for employment opportunities at KIGIP.

“From today, SD Guthrie should focus on attracting investors, choosing the right types of investments and creating jobs. It should also prioritise local youth from northern Perak and neighboring areas like Bagan Serai and Nibong Tebal for training opportunities.

“If there are TVET programmes or technology institutes nearby, I urge SD Guthrie to collaborate with these institutions to provide the necessary training, which takes two to three years,“ he said.

The prime minister also commended PNB and SD Guthrie for their proactive approach in planning and executing the KIGIP project, which he described as visionary and well-managed.

Anwar also highlighted that Kerian is set to become a key district for industry and green technology in Southeast Asia.

“I am confident that Kerian will bring substantial benefits to its people. Therefore, I urge the immediate preparation of the ecosystem and supply chain to ensure that Kerian’s residents are not left behind,“ he said.

“There is no point in developing KIGIP if the local population is marginalised or excluded. Young people in schools and training centres in Kerian should be given priority for training opportunities that will enable them to work at KIGIP,“ Anwar added.