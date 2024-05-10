Gov’t to expand cancer centre network in Malaysia - DPM Fadillah

PUTRAJAYA: The government is working to expand the network of cancer centres in Malaysia, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

He said two new centres will be established as part of this initiative - the Northern Region Cancer Centre in Kedah and the Sarawak Cancer Centre in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak.

“This is a significant step toward ensuring that quality cancer treatment is accessible to the public, regardless of geographical location,“ he said during his speech at the opening of the Pink October Carnival 2024 organised by the National Cancer Institute (IKN) here today.

Also present was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Fadillah reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the national health system, particularly in improving access to quality cancer treatment.

He added that resources will continue to be allocated to enhance research, treatment facilities and cancer prevention programmes, considering the burdens faced by patients and their families.

According to the latest National Cancer Registry Report, breast cancer remains a major threat to women in the country, with statistics showing an incidence rate of 38.9 per 100,000 women from 2017 to 2021.

Malaysia has witnessed a significant increase in reported cancer cases between 2017 and 2021, he added.

As such, Fadillah emphasised the importance of strengthening efforts to raise awareness, promote prevention, enable early diagnosis and most importantly, ensure quality treatment for those in need.

This year’s Pink October Carnival carries the theme “Living Well, Living Together,“ highlighting the values of awareness, strength and togetherness, emphasising the importance of prevention, early detection and effective treatment.