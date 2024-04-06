Gov’t to introduce special licence plate frames for zero-emission vehicles - Loke

PUTRAJAYA: The government will introduce special licence plate frames for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) or electric vehicles to distinguish them from internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs), Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

Loke said ZEV manufacturers will issue and install the special plate frames before delivering the vehicles to buyers.

“We will introduce special plates, not registration numbers, to differentiate ZEVs from ICE vehicles.

“The ZEV manufacturers will issue these frames and we will collaborate on the materials and other details. More information will be provided later,“ he told a press conference to announce the new Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) fee rates for electric vehicles today.

On July 1 last year, Loke announced that the Transport Ministry plans to introduce special registration numbers for electric vehicles to distinguish them from ICE vehicles and facilitate rescue operations by the Fire and Rescue Department in case of accidents.