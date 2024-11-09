Gov’t will not compromise on online safety, eying sustainable solutions - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The government will not compromise on online safety and is committed to implementing more sustainable and effective measures to make the Internet safer for children and families, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the Unity Government, said online security is now a top government priority due to the rising number of cybercrimes.

To address these concerns, Fahmi said he has instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to continue the engagement sessions that have been ongoing for the past six months, which aim to gather input from cybersecurity experts, technology developers and computer programmers.

“This has become a priority as crime has shifted into the digital space, not just on social media but across the wider ‘world wide web’. More comprehensive measures must be implemented, and I have tasked MCMC with identifying and executing more effective solutions.

“These engagement sessions will continue and are not a one-time effort. They’ve been ongoing for the past six months,” he told a press conference after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Fahmi was responding to the government’s directive to MCMC to halt the order for all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Malaysia to enforce Domain Name System (DNS) redirection.

Asked if Malaysia would follow Australia’s move to introduce laws banning children under 16 from accessing social media, Fahmi said the government is evaluating the steps taken by various countries on this issue.

Fahmi said the issue of children under 13 owning social media accounts has frequently been raised in engagement sessions with social media platform providers.

“Every time we have these discussions, the platforms’ own guidelines prohibit children under 13 from creating social media accounts. However, in reality, children as young as six are already managing multiple accounts... this is based on my on-the-ground observations,” he said.

He also pointed out that that while age restrictions are in place, enforcement by these platforms remains insufficient.

Fahmi expressed hope that the social media and Internet messaging service licensing measures, which will take effect on Jan 1, will reflect the government’s firm stance on this issue and ensure that children under 13 are no longer permitted to have social media accounts.

Sharing insights from his meeting with social media platform providers in July, Fahmi is confident that these companies understand the significance of the government’s efforts to combat online crimes and create a safer Internet environment for children and families.