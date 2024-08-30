Government ready to strengthen laws against racial incitement - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government will not hesitate to amend and enhance legal measures to address issues of racial incitement.

He said it is the government’s duty to safeguard the country from small groups seeking to incite violence, hatred and discord among communities.

“If any small factions are promoting racial incitement towards violence and hostility, we will not be swayed by international media or foreign opinions. Our priority is to protect our beloved Malaysia.

“If current powers and resources are inadequate, we will amend and strengthen legal provisions and take necessary actions to ensure our nation remains secure and is recognised as a prominent and respected country both regionally and globally,” he said during the National Day 2024 address here today.

Some 7,000 guests, including Cabinet ministers, unity groups machinery such as Rukun Tetangga, members of the Rukun Negara Secretariat, Rukun Negara club, civil servants, educators, student representatives, retired police officers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private agencies and members of the public attended the event.

This year’s National Day celebration is themed “Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka”.