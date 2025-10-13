China consulate denies issuing warning over Sabah water supply

KOTA KINABALU: The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu has dismissed social media claims about a “strong warning” to the Sabah Government over water supply as disinformation.

In a statement, the consulate clarified that neither the embassy nor consulate had issued any warning or threat to Sabah authorities regarding water issues.

“The above claim is disinformation,“ the consulate stated, confirming no travel advisory had been mentioned either.

The diplomatic mission reaffirmed its commitment to upholding China-Malaysia friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

It pledged to strengthen practical collaboration between China and Malaysia, particularly with Sabah, in tourism, trade, and cultural sectors.

The consulate also committed to continuing facilitation of people-to-people exchanges and local cooperation between both countries.

Media outlets were urged to base reporting on facts and contribute positively to bilateral relations.

The consulate specifically cautioned against disseminating unverified information that could mislead the public. – Bernama