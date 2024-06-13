Government’s move to ratify C155 shows commitment to safety standards - CUEPACS

KUALA LUMPUR: The move by the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) to ratify the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Convention (also known as C155) underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to bolstering occupational safety and health standards, including within the public service sector.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said the decision is poised to act as a catalyst for employer compliance in ensuring the safety and health of their employees, particularly by instilling a culture of prevention.

He said CUEPACS supports the government’s initiative to ratify ILO Convention C155 at the 112th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, two days ago (June 11).

“CUEPACS attended the conference and closely monitored this historic ratification (process). We hope that all ministries, departments, agencies, and government statutory bodies will recognise this ratification by participating in briefing sessions on its requirements and compliance.

“Enhancing the management of occupational safety and health in the public sector will not only protect the welfare of civil servants but also set a positive example for the private sector,” Adnan said in a statement today.

On June 11, Human Resources Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong, officially deposited the ratification documents for ILO Convention C155, marking a significant government step to improve occupational safety and health in line with the Cabinet’s decision on May 8.

The documents were handed over to the ILO director-general, Gilbert F Houngbo, during the 112th International Labour Conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

KESUMA, through the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (JKKP), is tasked with enforcing the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514) to ensure the safety, health and welfare of workers.

This responsibility includes protecting employees from occupational hazards across various sectors, including the public sector.