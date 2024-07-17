Government to expedite LTU construction for smoother KL-Kelantan travel

GUA MUSANG: The government will expedite the construction of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway, formerly known as Central Spine Road, to enable smoother travel from Kuala Lumpur to Kelantan, benefiting the public.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said construction is currently on schedule and progressing well.

He said the project comprises five packages, with the section from Gua Musang to Kampung Relong, Pahang (Section 3D: Gua Musang Roundabout to Mentara) 54.80 per cent complete.

Gua Musang to Kampung Relong, Pahang (Sections 3B and 3C: KM 180.5 FT08 to Gua Musang Roundabout) is 53.71 per cent complete, and the section from Sungai Lakit Bridge to Gua Musang (Section 2C: Bukit Sejuk to Bandar Baru Gua Musang) is 22.08 per cent complete.

The section from the Sungai Lakit Bridge to Gua Musang (Section 2B: Paloh 2 to Bukit Sejuk) is 34.06 per cent complete, and the section from Sungai Lakit Bridge to Gua Musang (Section 2A: Sungai Lakit Bridge to Paloh 2) is 12.69 per cent complete.

Ahmad said the LTU would shorten travel time from Kuala Lumpur to Kelantan.

“The LTU is a game changer, being a toll-free highway in the Peninsula, following the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah and Sarawak,” he told a press conference after a working visit to the Public Works Department here today.

Meanwhile, commenting on the housing situation of 88 villagers affected by the LTU, Ahmad said the ministry would review the matter and expedite all processes, including providing compensation.

“Efforts for ex-gratia payments are underway, and I hope this can be resolved as soon as possible to avoid any delays in the project construction.

“Delays will increase costs to the government and contractors involved in the project, ultimately disadvantaging all parties,” he said.