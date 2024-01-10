Govt duly considers all infrastructure development applications - Lim

BATU PAHAT: The government takes into careful consideration every application for infrastructure development funding in budget planning and policy implementation, said Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said this is in line with the government’s stance of prioritising the well-being and safety of the people.

“However, we must take into account the current constraints and ensure that discussions are carried out in detail so that every proposed solution will have a positive and long-lasting impact,” she told reporters after a working visit to Kampung Parit Bilal here today.

Commenting on her visit, Lim said the Finance Ministry (MOF) has taken note of the grievances of residents in Kampung Parit Bilal and Jalan Parit Ahmad regarding the infrastructure problems they are facing.

She said among the issues raised were the collapse of Sungai Simpang Kanan’s riverbank and flash floods due to the shallow river, as well as road damage.

“One of the critical issues identified in this visit is the collapse of the riverbank at Jalan Parit Ahmad. This road is not only an important route for the residents but also serves as an alternative route to reduce congestion around Jalan Bukit Pasir and Jalan Tongkang Pechah.

“The proposal to build U-shaped concrete along the riverbank to stabilise this area is a very good one and will be seriously considered,” she said.

Lim said the ministry has also heard the residents’ concerns regarding the frequent flash floods caused by the shallow river, which has significantly affected them.

“The proposal to deepen the river and dredge the sand is a good step to reduce the risk of future floods.

“We will cooperate with the Irrigation and Drainage Department, which will submit a proposal on how to further improve the situation. On behalf of MOF, I will follow up with the necessary actions,” she pledged.

Lim’s working visit is part of the Santuni MADANI Initiative announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in May.

The initiative designates an adopted village for each leader to care for, identify its socioeconomic problems and at the same time provide solutions to recurring issues.