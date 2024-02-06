Govt introduces various initiatives to advance TVET - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has introduced various initiatives to advance Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in this country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the National TVET Council Committee chairman, said this includes the involvement of 12 ministries in the TVET Council, which clearly demonstrates the country’s strong commitment to advancing the field.

“UP_TVET (TVET admission system) has also been introduced, to facilitate students to enrol into TVET learning institutions. In addition, international cooperation in providing TVET education and training has also been expanded.

“I am very confident that TVET institutions are capable of producing a skilled workforce, who will definitely find a place in the industry due to the high level of marketability. This shows that TVET is the right choice for those who want to achieve success in their career,” he said, in a post on X today.

Ahmad Zahid said TVET is the key to a bright future, and he often emphasised the importance for the young generation to prepare themselves with new skills to compete in the global arena.

He added that TVET not only provides technical knowledge, but also shapes attitudes and practical skills needed in the industry.

“With a skilled and knowledgeable workforce, we are able to increase productivity, and bring innovation in all economic sectors,” he said.

In conjunction with the 2024 National TVET Day today, Ahmad Zahid expressed hope that it will inspire the young generation to venture into the field of technical and vocational education.

He said with the right skills and training, the country will be able to produce a quality workforce, which can compete at the global level.

“Let us build a brighter future together, and ensure that Malaysia continues to progress and prosper,” he said.

He also invited the public to the 2024 National TVET Day celebration, which will be held at the Industrial Training Institute Kuala Langat in Banting, Selangor, on June 7 and 8.