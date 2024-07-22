Govt plans transformation, new direction for Bumiputera agenda for next decade - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has carefully discussed the framework and initiatives to boost Bumiputera participation, ownership, and control in line with the aspirations of the MADANI Economy.

According to the Prime Minister, the matters were discussed during the Second Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB) Meeting No. 2/2024, which he chaired today.

“While chairing the Second Bumiputera Economic Council Meeting 2/2024 today, the focus was on planning the transformation and new direction of the Bumiputera agenda for the next decade,“ he said in a post on his social media platform X (Twitter).

He said that the support from government agencies, including Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs) and Government-Linked Companies (GLCs), is still required through coordination, strengthening approaches, and supporting the use of new technologies based on their founding mandates.

Additionally, Anwar emphasised the need for the planned initiatives to also extend their benefits to other communities in need.