PM Anwar assures no interference in judicial appointments, court decisions

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has firmly stated that he does not interfere in judicial matters, including the appointment of judges or court rulings.

He emphasised that all appointments and service extensions, including those for judges, must strictly adhere to procedures outlined in the Federal Constitution.

Anwar explained the constitutional process, stating, “If one understands the Constitution, then the process is clear. There’s a commission, there’s the Prime Minister, and there’s the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.”

He further clarified that recent judicial appointments involved submitting candidate lists to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, followed by discussions at the Conference of Rulers.

The Prime Minister also warned against external influence, saying that any appointment or tenure extension swayed by certain groups would undermine judicial integrity.

His remarks came during a gathering with staff from the Prime Minister’s Department today.

Anwar has firmly denied any interference in judicial appointments or court rulings, emphasising the need to uphold the judiciary’s independence.

Speaking on recent controversies, Anwar said, ”I believe that when institutions like the judiciary are politicised, decisions made could give the impression of betrayal.”

He stressed that judicial decisions remain solely within the courts’ jurisdiction, adding, *”I have never interfered in judicial matters. Whatever decisions are made (by the courts), those are their decisions.”

Anwar expressed concern over public bias in interpreting court rulings based on political affiliations.

He cited recent cases involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, urging fairness.

”We must respect the judges and the decisions they make. People have double standards—supporting a DNAA in one case but rejecting it in another,“ he said.

On June 20, the Kuala Lumpur High Court granted Najib a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in three charges linked to RM27 million of SRC International funds.

Judge K Muniandy allowed the application after the prosecution admitted unpreparedness to proceed with the trial, delayed since 2019.

Separately, on June 25, the Court of Appeal acquitted Syed Saddiq of four charges, including criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving ARMADA funds.

A three-judge panel overturned his 2023 conviction, which had sentenced him to seven years’ jail and a RM10 million fine.

Anwar reiterated the importance of judicial integrity, stating, ”We must remember to uphold (the judiciary), not follow political preferences.”