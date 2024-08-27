Govt’s move in bringing injured Palestinians for treatment should be supported - ABIM

KUALA LUMPUR: The noble efforts by the government in bringing the injured Palestinians to Malaysia for treatment should not be questioned but supported, said Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin.

He said that Malaysia’s firm stance in voicing the plight of the Palestinians on the international stage is not mere rhetoric as demonstrated by the brave step at a time when the world is not treating the Palestinian people well.

“Malaysia has responded to the call by utilising every capacity available. Our leaders are not only voicing the rights of the Palestinians to freedom on the global stage but have brought the injured here for treatment,“ he said when interviewed by Bernama Radio during the Jendela Fikir programme: Solidarity and Concern of the MADANI Government Towards the Palestinian People today.

Two Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Airbus A-400M aircraft landed at the Subang Air Base in Selangor at around 2 pm last Aug 16, after taking off from Al Maza Air Force Base in Cairo, Egypt, the previous, bringing 41 injured Palestinians and 86 of their family members.

The injured Palestinians were reported to be treated at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital, while the uninjured relatives are housed in a transit location provided by the Ministry of Defence.

According to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, the Palestinians who are being treated in the country will be repatriated once the situation improves, or a permanent ceasefire is agreed upon by all parties.