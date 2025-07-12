ASEAN ministers praise special envoy’s inclusive Myanmar efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN foreign ministers have praised the efforts of Tan Sri Othman Hashim, the ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy on Myanmar, for his inclusive approach in engaging diverse stakeholders to address the ongoing crisis. The recognition came in a joint communique issued after the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Othman, appointed in January, has actively worked with ASEAN member states, dialogue partners, Myanmar’s neighbours, and humanitarian organisations. The ministers noted his role in fostering dialogue to find a sustainable resolution. “This inclusive engagement reflects ASEAN’s commitment to collaborative efforts in addressing the complex challenges in Myanmar,“ the statement read.

The former Foreign Ministry secretary-general is the fifth special envoy appointed since Myanmar’s 2021 military coup. The ministers also expressed deep concern over escalating conflicts and worsening humanitarian conditions, urging all parties to halt violence and protect civilians.

They reaffirmed the Five-Point Consensus as the key framework for resolving Myanmar’s crisis and agreed to review its implementation ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit. Additionally, they condemned attacks on civilians and infrastructure, calling for restraint to enable humanitarian aid and dialogue.

The AHA Centre’s progress in delivering aid under the Five-Point Consensus was also welcomed. - Bernama