Dead tilapia in Sungai Kinta dumped, not pollution-related

IPOH: The mass death of black tilapia in Sungai Kinta on June 30 was likely due to irresponsible dumping rather than pollution, authorities revealed. Investigations by the Perak Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee, along with the Department of Environment (DOE) and the state Fisheries Department, suggest the fish originated from a farm and were discarded into the river.

Perak Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim stated that the dead fish appeared uniform in size and condition, indicating they were not wild river fish. “We suspect they were dumped into Sungai Kinta and did not die naturally due to pollution,“ he said.

Water quality tests conducted by the DOE confirmed no signs of contamination that could have caused the sudden aquatic deaths. “Readings were within a good range, ruling out pollution as the cause,“ Teh added during the launch of the Perak Fisheries Department’s alien fish hunting programme at Taman DR Seenivasagam.

Perak Fisheries Department director Mohd Ghazali Manap said immediate cleanup efforts were undertaken to prevent secondary pollution. “Swift removal of the dead fish was crucial to protect other aquatic life,“ he said, noting that investigations continue to identify those responsible. - Bernama