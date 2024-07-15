Govt studies impact of new pollutants on water quality - DPM Fadillah

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the government, through the National Water Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM), has been actively conducting research on the impact of new pollutants on water quality in several river basins in Malaysia under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

According to Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, the contaminants include endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and microplastics.

“One of the new pollutants gaining international attention is microplastic pollution in Malaysia’s water sources.

“Microplastics, defined by the WHO (World Health Organisation) as plastic fragments less than 5 mm in size, enter the river system through various pathways, primarily surface water runoff, wastewater effluents (both treated and untreated), industrial effluents, and decomposed plastic waste,” he explained.

Fadillah said this in his speech at the 1st National Seminar on Microplastics, organised by NAHRIM, in collaboration with Frontier Laboratory Ltd., Japan and the Malaysian Water Association, here today.

Fadillah highlighted that microplastics enter the river system through various pathways, primarily from surface water runoff, wastewater effluents (both treated and untreated), industrial effluents, and decomposed plastic waste. He noted that humans are exposed to microplastics through food and air.

Quoting from the World Economic Forum Report 2023, Fadillah said that individuals may inadvertently ingest up to five grams of plastic per week through water consumption.

“The government is committed to enhancing river water quality in collaboration with state governments and other stakeholders through strategic initiatives. However, these efforts will be ineffective if community awareness about the importance of preserving water resources remains low,” he emphasized.

During a press conference, Fadillah acknowledged that while plastic usage is unavoidable, it must be managed to minimise environmental impact.

“Hence, we will be able to find out the position in Malaysia through the results of the study that is being carried out in four rivers and to shape future policies.

“We can propose solutions to the government to address emerging challenges, particularly regarding microplastic pollution,” he said, adding that drinking water quality standards fall under the Ministry of Health and if the water standard needs to be improved and the relevant scope.

NAHRIM director-general Mohd Zaki Mat Amin highlighted that research on microplastic pollution involves sampling, field data collection, and laboratory analysis.

“The research covers several river basins including Sungai Langat, Sungai Kelantan, Sungai Klang, and Sungai Sarawak. Results show that microplastic concentrations in these basins range from 179.6 particles per litre to 4541.4 particles per litre on average,” Mohd Zaki explained.

He expressed concern over the presence of microplastics in Malaysia’s aquatic ecosystems, highlighting the threat they pose to aquatic life and their indirect exposure to humans through the food chain.

It is estimated that Malaysians use an average of nine billion plastics annually.

It was reported last year that the country’s recycling rate was at 35.38 per cent, indicating inadequate management of plastic waste, raising concerns about its environmental impact, particularly on ri