Malaysia aims for historic medals at Junior Track Cycling Worlds 2025

MALAYSIA is banking on its junior cycling team to break new ground at the upcoming UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn.

The event, scheduled from August 20 to 24, marks a crucial opportunity for the nation to secure its first-ever medals in the competition.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim expressed optimism about the squad’s potential despite past challenges.

“We want to see them not only participate, but truly make history and challenge for the podium this time,” he said.

Adam Adli emphasised the importance of nurturing future cycling talents to follow in the footsteps of elite riders like Azizulhasni Awang and Fatehah Mustapa.

The national team comprises Sawda Hasbullah, Nur Umairah Qhaisara Zulfikha Razak, Luqman Haqim Ali Badrun, and Yu Jing Liang.

Sawda previously impressed at the Asian Track Cycling Championships with two golds and a silver earlier this year.

The minister’s remarks came during the flag-off ceremony for the ASEAN Solidarity Ride 2025 at Dataran Batu Buruk. - Bernama