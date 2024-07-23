Govt to introduce physiotherapy courses in TVET curriculum - Ahmad Zahid

SHAH ALAM: The government will introduce physiotherapy certification courses in the national Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) curriculum, announced Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister explained that there is a need for such courses to balance the ratio of physiotherapists to the national population

Currently, the ratio stands at one physiotherapist to 7,400 people, which is significantly lower than in developed countries.

“In developed countries, the ratio is one physiotherapist for every 2,000 people. In our country, it is one for every 7,400 people.

“This is a significant gap that the TVET system needs to address,“ he told reporters after launching the ProPain Physiotherapy and Sports Rehabilitation Centre in Section 13 here today.

Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the National TVET Council chairman, noted that such courses are currently available at colleges and universities at the diploma level, typically through medical and health faculties.

Therefore, the lower-level certification courses could be conducted by several TVET institutions to be announced later, he added.

He said initially the new courses will provide basic training through the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) levels 1 and 2.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that, given the country’s need for more physiotherapists, this field should be pursued through TVET rather than traditional academic routes.