Malaysia urged to reinvent its textile legacy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are being urged to safeguard the nation’s rich textile heritage by embracing innovation and reimagining tradition for the modern age.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said traditional textiles, each unique in motif, material and craftsmanship, remain a vital part of the country’s living heritage.

He said to keep textile traditions alive, the real challenge is not only in ensuring their survival but also that they evolve responsibly in today’s world.

“Sustainability in textiles must encompass eco-friendly production, fair treatment of artisans and the passing down of skills to younger generations.

“I take pride in the fact that Malaysia’s songket was recognised by Unesco and inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021.

“Our heritage holds the potential to build a textile industry that is both environmentally sustainable and culturally significant,” he said in his speech at the Asean Fabrics Symposium 2025 yesterday.

Aaron also said museums must go beyond preserving the past and become drivers of contemporary relevance and regional collaboration.

“Through exhibitions, symposiums and co-creative programmes, museums can inspire public dialogue, facilitate intergenerational knowledge transfer and drive cultural sustainability at both the national and Asean levels.”

In the Asean context, he sees museums as potential regional hubs for collaboration, enabling joint research on textile heritage, cross-border exhibitions and skills development for curators, artisans and cultural leaders.

“We must see museums not as passive repositories but as active platforms for collaboration, where artisans, academics, communities and policymakers come together to transform heritage into shared value.

“These partnerships hold the power to bridge divides and elevate our collective Southeast Asian identity on the global stage.”

He expressed pride that the Museums Department has been actively involved in regional dialogues and remains committed to strengthening such cooperation.

“We are currently exploring opportunities for an Asean museum network centred on sustainable heritage and cultural innovation.”

Aaron also expressed hope that more efforts would be made to inspire future joint nominations to Unesco, similar to the recent recognition of the kebaya, jointly submitted by Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei and Thailand.

“Such efforts not only honour our shared traditions but also reflect our collective commitment to cultural diplomacy and unity.”