Govt to review overlap functions of two foreign workers management systems

PUTRAJAYA: The government will conduct further review concerning the two foreign worker management systems alleged to have overlapping functions, as revealed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) last Wednesday.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the Home Ministry (KDN) is looking into it and examining the PAC’s findings regarding the two systems.

“It is our obligation to improve current practices. We will make every effort to enhance them,” he told a press conference after flagging off the participants of the Police Day Run here today.

Prior to this, PAC, in its parliamentary report, revealed that there were overlapping functions between agencies in developing the foreign worker management systems which caused public funds wastage.

It said the systems are the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS) and the Integrated Foreign Workers Management System (ePPAx), under both the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) and KDN.

According to PAC, the KDN has been using the FWCMS for roughly six years without a finalised contract, which is a clear violation of government regulations. The PAC also discovered weaknesses in the identification (ID) control management in the FWCMS, with two IDs held by non-HR Ministry officers and 24 unauthorised users approving 24 employer applications.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin was also reported as saying that the case has been reported to the police to enable investigations.