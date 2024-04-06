Govt urged to continue spreading information about fleet card

ALOR SETAR: The government must continue promoting information with regard to the application of fleet cards to be eligible for diesel subsidy under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0 to ensure eligible transport operators and vehicle owners are not deprieved the opportunity to enjoy diesel subsidy.

School bus transport operator Abdul Aziz Shafie, 65, from Taman Putra, said the introduction of the fleet card initiative shows the government’s concern to ensure the targetted group enjoyed the benefits offered by the government under the SKDS.

“I have been involved in providing school bus transport for more than 20 years in Alor Setar and if based on the current diesel price, it is expensive now compared with before...that is excluding the cost of maintenance for the bus which has also increased by five percent or more.

“When the government comes forward to assist, it can ease our burden as school bus drivers or operators. However, I have yet to apply for the fleet card because I just came to know about the initiative,” he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, express bus driver Mohd Ramdan Azhar, 46, who has been in the industry for more than 10 years now, said although the fleet card initiative was a good move by the government, he hoped the government would channel cash assistance similar to the Budi Madani programme.

“My opinion is that it will be better to channel cash assistance straight to the bus drivers instead of using the fleet card. I am afraid the system can lead to leakage or fraud that the card user might not be aware. It will be better if the assistance goes straight to the recipients.

“However, if the government has already taken into account all aspects to ensure the effective use of fleet cards, we will accept. I have yet to apply for the fleet card, maybe I will do it online next week,” he said.

He added that many more who are eligible to apply for the fleet card are not aware of the existance of such a system and hoped the the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) can continue spreading the information.

On Feb 1, the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that SKDS 2.0, encompassing 23 types of goods transport, had commenced to restructure diesel subsidy mechanisms, slated for introduction in the second quarter of the year

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced that the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) will include 10 types of public transport vehicles and 23 types of logistical vehicles.