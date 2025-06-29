Senior citizen killed, nine injured in Kunak-Lahad Datu van crash

KUNAK: 74-year-old substitute driver was killed and nine others injured after a van crashed at KM29 of Jalan Kunak-Lahad Datu early this morning.

The incident occurred around 7 am when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Acting Kunak police chief ASP Reduan Rahman stated that the Hiace van, carrying 10 passengers, veered off the road.

“Four passengers suffered minor injuries, while five were seriously hurt. The van was en route from Semporna to Sandakan,“ he told Bernama.

Fire and Rescue operation commander Mohd Ridzuan Shahidun said emergency services arrived at 7.50 am after receiving a distress call at 7.19 am.

The driver, trapped in the seat, was rescued using Hydraulic Power Unit (HPU) equipment.

All passengers, aged between 46 and 75, received initial treatment before being transported to hospital via Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) and an ambulance.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.