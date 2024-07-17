Green Investment Strategy centred on 7 key plans under NIMP 2030, NETR - MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the Green Investment Strategy to attract green investments to Malaysia will be centred on seven key plans under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

The Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) stated that these core areas include Energy Efficiency; Renewable Energy; Hydrogen Bioenergy; Green Mobility (Land, Marine, Aviation); Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), and Circular Economy.

Its Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, said the implementation of this strategy would lead to a more effective, organised, and systematic energy transition and green investment for Malaysia.

“One of the main targets is to attract nearly eight times the amount of investment to Malaysia to achieve the objectives of NIMP 2030 and NETR, and ensure investments in the seven key low-carbon areas.

“(It also aims) to leverage foreign direct investment in the green technology sector and improve the green investment ecosystem,“ he said in a statement today.

Tengku Zafrul added that these measures could stimulate socio-economic growth in the green industry, as well as create new jobs and skill development in the industry.

“This will enhance Malaysia’s image and attractiveness as a preferred green investment destination and hub, and position Malaysia as a regional leader in the green technology sector,“ he said.