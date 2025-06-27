“No place for bullies”: MARA Chairman orders expulsion of six MRSM students

PETALING JAYA: Six students from Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) in Terengganu were expelled after being found guilty of bullying a Form Two student, which left him injured.

MARA Chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said there would be no compromise for such behaviour, regardless of the reason.

ALSO READ: MARA to probe alleged bullying of disabled trainee at GiatMARA Melaka - Asyraf Wajdi

“I’ve stressed repeatedly—there is no place for bullies in any MRSM,” he said.

“Whatever the reason, there is absolutely no justification for hitting or any form of physical act that causes injury.

“I’ve instructed the MARA Secondary Education Division to strictly enforce this.

“No appeals will be entertained,” he said in a social media post today.

Yesterday, news broke of a Form Two student from MRSM Besut who claimed he was bullied by a group of senior students at the male dormitory on Tuesday night, resulting in injuries to his abdomen, ribs, and back.

According to Berita Harian, Besut district police chief, Superintendent Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu, said a police report was received at 6.48pm the following day.

Based on the 14-year-old victim’s statement, Azamuddin said the student was forced into a half-squat position with slippers placed on his head for 40 minutes around 11.30pm.

He was also allegedly punched in the stomach and slapped in the face by several Form Three students in the dorm.

The incident was eventually noticed by the on-duty warden, who brought both the victim and the suspects to the warden’s office.