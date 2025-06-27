Top students assured of matriculation seats

JOHOR BAHRU: DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming has praised the government’s decision to guarantee matriculation placements for all students who achieved 10As and above in the 2024 SPM examination.

Nga, who is also Housing and Local Government minister, said the decision reflects the Madani government’s commitment towards meritocracy, equal opportunity, appreciating local talents and effort to empower young Malaysians in pursuing quality education.

The Education Ministry, in a statement yesterday, said the matter was agreed upon at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and it follows the announcement made last year by the prime minister.

It said students who scored 10As or more in last year’s SPM and have submitted for places in the matriculation programme will be offered admission, regardless of race or background. This includes students who scored A-.

“This will ensure all top-performing students in the 2024 SPM have the opportunity to further their studies,” it said in a statement.

The ministry also verified that the existing Bumiputera quota system for the matriculation programme will not be affected by the decision.

Nga said the inclusive policy, which applies regardless of race or background, recognises the outstanding efforts of Malaysia’s top-performing students.

“The government is sending a clear message that academic excellence will be rewarded fairly and consistently and every Malaysian is being appreciated,” he said, adding that the decision is in line with the commitment made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last year and strengthens public confidence in the national education system.

“DAP remains committed to promoting policies that celebrate academic achievement while also advancing social equity.

“We believe that education is the greatest empowerment and tool towards building a fairer, more progressive and educated nation,” he said at the launch of National Landscape Day 2025 yesterday.

A total of 14,179 students who sat for the SPM examination last year obtained straight As – the highest number in 11 years.

This is following the government’s decision to make Bahasa Malaysia and History subjects mandatory for passing.

The 14,179 straight-A students represent an increase from the 11,713 recorded in the 2023 SPM results.