Guidance on AI-generated visuals among attractions at Southern Zone PMR

KUALA LUMPUR: Workshops and courses on thesis writing and creative visual generation using artificial intelligence (AI) tools are among the highlights of the Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2024, to be held at Dataran Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Skudai, from Aug 15 to 17.

Economy Ministry deputy secretary-general (Sectoral) Datuk Dr Yatimah Sarjiman said that through the Pocketalk: AI, Everyone Can Do programme, the public, especially students, could gain new knowledge about AI, a crucial skill in today’s digital era.

“In addition, we will also teach how to create content and generate visuals without using a camera, solely by using AI,” she said when appearing as a guest on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia here today.

She said the programme is organised by the Ministry of Economy and Johor Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita).

Yatimah added that the Ministry of Economy, as the lead ministry for the Southern Zone PMR, would also hold a townhall session titled Ask Minister Anything with Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli, scheduled to take place at the Main Stage, Dataran UTM, on Aug 17 from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Deputy Minister of Economy Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib will provide a clearer understanding of the country’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda through the Jaguh Bumi: Edisi Khas programme on Aug 16, starting at 4 pm.

Yatimah said the Ministry of Economy’s booth would focus on improving the socio-economic status of the people, such as registration for the People’s Income Initiative (IPR), providing information, consultation, and registration for Yayasan Peneraju.

In addition, visitors can receive consultation and information about TERAJU’s financing and facilitation schemes, as well as on contractor development programmes and skilled local service providers for the downstream oil, gas, petrochemical, and chemical industries.