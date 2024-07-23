Hajiji directs departments, agencies to address obstacles in development projects quickly

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has directed departments and agencies to address obstacles hindering the implementation of development projects in the state urgently.

The Chief Minister said there were 1,218 projects currently being implemented in Sabah but 25 of them have been categorised as ‘sick’ including energy, water, electricity, schools, health facilities and other amenities that were not completed within the stipulated period.

“All these projects are of public importance, hence every effort should be taken to prioritise and ensure their completion,“ he said in a statement after chairing the State Development Action Council meeting at Menara Kinabalu here today.

The Council was also briefed on the duly formed Special Joint State-Federal Committee tasked to monitor development projects in Sabah, especially problematic projects; while on the hardcore poor eradication programme, the council was briefed by the SMJ secretariat that Sabah was on the right track to achieve its target of zero-hardcore poor.

The Chief Minister commented that it was important that the Sabah Government through the SMJ secretariat introduce interventions to further lower hardcore poor numbers in the state.

Hajiji also urged the Federal and state implementing agencies to maximise usage of the RM6.6 billion allocated by the Federal Government under the National 2024 Budget for development in Sabah this year.

The allocation covers various development programmes that include flood mitigation, rehabilitation of the Tuaran River, construction of new schools, repairing dilapidated schools, building new clinics and Tamu Desa premises.

“It is imperative for all departments and agencies in Sabah to fully utilise the allocation and the devolution of authority for technical agencies in Sabah to implement development projects costing below RM50 million to spur the state’s economic growth,“ he said.

He said the Federal and state implementing agencies must strengthen relations between them, improve performances and enhance project qualities for the benefit of the people.

“We have passed mid year so I want all of us to scrutinise and review our performance against our respective target in terms of the federal and state development projects implementation,“ he added.

Up to July 15 this year, Sabah had spent RM1.791 billion or 35.46 per cent compared to the national performance of 43.45 per cent under the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.